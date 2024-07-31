WWE Star CM Punk Shares Eclectic Top 5 Wrestlers Of All Time

Over the past several months, popular wrestlers such as Logan Paul and Matt Hardy have publicly acknowledged who their top five all-time wrestlers are. Speaking with ESPN, WWE star CM Punk contributed to this conversation with his self-proclaimed "real out-there" ranking. While he did not take the time to go in-depth on why he selected each list entrant, Punk noted that his selections may change given that he was "put on the spot." He also says that it is a top five fueled by him being "a kid of the '80s."

Advertisement

"Harley Race, Terry Funk," said Punk, as the first two entrants of his list. "I think Steve Austin is the biggest superstar that this industry has ever seen. I would say Eddie Guerrero ... Ricky Steamboat." To his earlier point, it did not take long for Punk to change his ranking to add one of his childhood favorites. "Let's scratch off Steamboat ... Roddy Piper," said Punk.

Punk proceeded to expand on his love of Piper, saying that without Piper he would not have gotten into wrestling. He recalls seeing Piper onscreen as a child, an undersized wrestler who relied on his charismatic talking ability to stand toe-to-toe with "hulks" in the ring. "He just talked trash and I was like 'I would like to do that, that looks like something I can do,'" said Punk. Punk has been outspoken about his love for the WWE Hall of Famer in the past, referencing their positive relationship during his Cauliflower Alley Club acceptance speech.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ESPN" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.