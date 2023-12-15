Logan Paul Lists His Top 5 WWE Stars Of All Time (Including Himself)

It's no secret that YouTuber-turned-WWE star Logan Paul thinks highly of himself, and it's so high enough that he'd rank himself on his own wrestling Mount Rushmore. The current United States Champion recently spoke with Jazzys World TV about his top five favorite WWE stars of all time.

"Oh, always a tough question. I'd have to go with John Cena, John Cena for me is the GOAT for sure," Paul told his fellow YouTuber. "The Rock ... actually nah, nevermind. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hulk Hogan. Real legend, started all of it. Me, of course. And best for last, has to be Dominik Mysterio."

Paul has previously teased wanting to win tag team title gold with the younger Mysterio. The 28-year-old star has impressed since stepping into the ring for the first time back at WrestleMania 38. He also took on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 but lost, though the match was highly regarded by top officials in WWE, including Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The high-flying star has also faced Ricochet at SummerSlam, this time winning the match.

He first earned gold in the company when he defeated Dominik's father and WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, at WWE Crown Jewel in November. During that match, Paul earned praise for protecting Mysterio by catching him and preventing the legendary luchador from landing awkwardly on his neck landing a move. He said on his "Impaulsive," podcast, that he didn't think he deserved the praise for "saving" Mysterio, saying he thought he was too far back for Mysterio to clear the move to begin with.

Paul last appeared on the December 1 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where he announced an eight-man tournament to determine his next opponent for the United States title.