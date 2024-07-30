Matt Hardy Names These WWE & AEW Stars As The Top 5 Active Wrestlers

With a multitude of major wrestling territories out there today, it can sometimes be difficult to decide who the best wrestlers in the world are. However, TNA star Matt Hardy did just that on a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" where he counted down his top five wrestlers in the world today.

Advertisement

Kicking off Hardy's list is the current AEW World Champion.

"My number five would be Swerve," said Hardy. "I do really think he's come into his own... his positioning in AEW is a huge reason for doing this, but I also think he's been to hold up his end of the deal and has been able to produce when it comes to this position."

Hardy credited AEW and Strickland for making him a credible world champion. Hardy says that since he became world champion, Strickland has had a different "aura" around his character where he carries himself differently.

Moving further down Hardy's list is his number four entry, which goes to the current AEW International Champion MJF.

"I decided to go with MJF because I do think his essence throughout AEW has been phenomenal," said Hardy. "Almost more than anybody he represents what AEW is in many ways. He is the face of AEW in many ways." With specific references to his work with Chris Jericho and CM Punk, Hardy compliments how MJF has grown throughout his time with AEW to become a certified main eventer for the company. Additionally, Hardy says that MJF understands different styles of wrestling and can adjust depending on the match and storyline at hand.

Advertisement