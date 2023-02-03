Seth Rollins Won Over AEW Star With Comments About CM Punk

Seth Rollins caused a bit of a stir over Royal Rumble weekend when he called CM Punk a "cancer" while speaking to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, grabbing the attention of fans across the wrestling world. Wrestling fans aren't the only ones who were entertained by Rollins' words, with AEW star Matt Hardy chiming in during the latest "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" to share his thoughts on the Punk sound-byte and his overall feelings on Rollins.

"He especially won me over just because of his comments on Punk the other day," Hardy said of Rollins. "I popped huge when I saw that. I was laughing out loud. Very funny stuff."

Though it seems Hardy took Rollins' comments as all in good fun, this isn't the first time that Hardy has commented, directly or indirectly, on the reported backstage fight involving Punk, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and former AEW producer Ace Steel. Previously, Hardy publicly shared his support for The Elite, stating that he saw the aftermath of the incident play out over the course of months despite not being present for the altercation itself. Prior to the events that followed AEW's All Out pay-per-view in September, Hardy had glowing things to say about Punk as a wrestler, while also acknowledging that he had been a very divisive figure backstage.

As for Rollins, Hardy stated that he only was able to get in the ring with him "a little bit" during his return to WWE from 2017 to 2020, but that he enjoyed the work of "The Monday Night Messiah." Hardy also had positive things to say about the recent wardrobe decisions of Rollins, who can often be seen sporting brightly-colored and outlandish outfits while in front of the camera.