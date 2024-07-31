Lex Luger Addresses Idea Of AEW Bringing In Shane McMahon

It was the photograph, supposedly taken by Mercedes Mone, seen around the wrestling world Wednesday morning, when fans caught a glimpse of AEW's Tony Khan meeting with long-time WWE performer Shane McMahon. No sooner did the photo hit social media did reports regarding the meeting, which was said to occur last weekend, and suggested that a potential business relationship between Khan/AEW and McMahon could be on the table, though it's unclear how far along talks were or how serious they are.

Nevertheless, the possibility of McMahon in AEW has become the topic of the day, drawing polarizing responses from fans and those within the wrestling business. One person who has no second thoughts about what AEW should do in the situation though is wrestling legend Lex Luger. Speaking with "Busted Open Radio," the "Total Package" and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion believes it would be in AEW's best interest to bring McMahon aboard.

"100%," Luger said. "I think he [Khan] should do it. I feel that with the way the wrestling business, with all its different platforms, and the way it's exploding like we've never seen before, absolutely, 100%. I think it [would] be a great idea to bring Shane in."

While McMahon's potential involvement with AEW will continue to make headlines, the promotion has plenty of other things to worry about as they continue the trek towards All In in London's Wembley Stadium just weeks from now. The road to Wembley will continue tonight on "AEW Dynamite," featuring Will Ospreay taking on Lance Archer, and Darby Allin vs. "Hangman" Adam Page one week after the two were on opposing sides in Blood & Guts.

