Scorpio Sky Discusses Origins Of Men Of The Year, Dan Lambert Heat

Former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has had some success in the promotion since starting off with the promotion in 2019, capturing the aforementioned TNT title as well as being one half of the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions, but is currently waiting to return to action. Recently, Sky sat down for an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and looked back at the Men of the Year tag team with Ethan Page and their pairing with Dan Lambert.

"We weren't friends. We didn't – we had maybe met one time or I think it was [that] we met that day of that show," Sky revealed. "We didn't even know each other."

Afterward, both men were called into Tony Khan's office, who wanted to pair to be an official tandem, despite the two not being much more than work acquaintances.

"He looks at us and he goes: 'Are you guys' friends? Do you hang out?' And our jaws dropped. We're just like 'I mean, we cool?' Those are my exact words 'I mean, we cool,'" Sky remembered. "And he's like 'I noticed you guys don't follow each other on social media, but I think this could be great!'"

Following this, the two walked out of the room and immediately followed each other on social media, before putting together their first-ever backstage promo where Sky recalls them finishing one another's sentences.

With the tag team plans in place, the two then came up with their "Men of the Year" name and soon began to realize they weren't as different as they initially assumed.