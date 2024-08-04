Scorpio Sky Discusses Origins Of Men Of The Year, Dan Lambert Heat
Former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has had some success in the promotion since starting off with the promotion in 2019, capturing the aforementioned TNT title as well as being one half of the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions, but is currently waiting to return to action. Recently, Sky sat down for an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and looked back at the Men of the Year tag team with Ethan Page and their pairing with Dan Lambert.
"We weren't friends. We didn't – we had maybe met one time or I think it was [that] we met that day of that show," Sky revealed. "We didn't even know each other."
Afterward, both men were called into Tony Khan's office, who wanted to pair to be an official tandem, despite the two not being much more than work acquaintances.
"He looks at us and he goes: 'Are you guys' friends? Do you hang out?' And our jaws dropped. We're just like 'I mean, we cool?' Those are my exact words 'I mean, we cool,'" Sky remembered. "And he's like 'I noticed you guys don't follow each other on social media, but I think this could be great!'"
Following this, the two walked out of the room and immediately followed each other on social media, before putting together their first-ever backstage promo where Sky recalls them finishing one another's sentences.
With the tag team plans in place, the two then came up with their "Men of the Year" name and soon began to realize they weren't as different as they initially assumed.
I think we just had similar mindsets
"We connected so quickly," Sky said, "like the chemistry was so unbelievable for two people that did not know each other. But I think we just had similar mindsets."
According to Sky, Page was a very easy and fun guy to work with, but they never had the babyface run they planned while he recovered from his injury.
"We finally started to do it right at the tail end of his run," Sky explained. "We were going to do a little babyface run where he did the Ring of Honor thing and I came out and saved him and we talked about a lot of ideas there. It just didn't happen, unfortunately." Sky holds no ill-will towards Page, describing the time as "one of my favorite runs my entire career." The former TNT Champion doesn't think it's over between him and Page.
"We left so much meat on the bone that we got to come back to at some point somewhere down the line," Sky said. A reunion will have to wait though, as Page is currently enjoying a successful run in WWE as the NXT World Champion, which Sky is very happy about.
"I can't even put it into words, like he's so talented," Sky gushed. "Like, he can talk, he's got the look, he can work, like, he's easy to work with."
Ethan Page wasn't the only one Sky was working with during the "Men of the Year" era, as the two had a controversial mouthpiece in American Top Team's Dan Lambert. Lambert was infamous for enraging the crowd with his politically incorrect rants, and Scorpio Sky recalls how he couldn't even hear the manager during a live show in Philadelphia.
"I was standing right next to him, and I could not hear what he was saying," he remembered. "Like, and he was standing right here and it's just like... It was an insane amount of heat."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.