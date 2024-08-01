Former AEW Star Joey Janela Announces Hospitalization Due To Medical Condition

Joey Janela has revealed that he has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with gallstone pancreatitis. The former AEW star announced on social media that he has been in pain recently and had bouts of vomiting.

Janela disclosed on X that this sudden hospitalization has put his August schedule up in the air.

"Well I've been in pain for quite a while, worst the past couple days along with insane vomiting. I braved through it to do a something at the limp bizkit concert and today had to check into a hospital. Turns out I have gallstone pancreatitis, my August schedule is uncertain for the time being, and bills gonna be through the roof. I'll be trying to get some merch out there, should be in here for a minute," said Janela.

Janela also added that he will likely miss his scheduled match in GCW's You Only Die Once show in Japan. GCW is set to tour Japan between August 12 and 14, where Janela was to feature in a five-way match against Danhausen, Effy, Broski Jimmy, and Andreza Giant Panda on August 14. He was also advertised to face Marcus Mathers in a singles match on August 13 for GCW's The Sky Is The Limit show in Tokyo. Janela last wrestled on July 20 at GCW's Don't Tell Me What To Do show, where he teamed with Effy and the duo lost to the team of Shane Mercer and Blake Christian.

Incidentally, Janela was hospitalized last year after suffering burns in a match with Atsushi Onita in Japan.