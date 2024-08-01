Former Tough Enough Competitor Hired As WWE Writer

WWE has hired a new writer, who previously was a part of their Tough Enough reality series.

As per "Fightful Select," Eric Watts, who took part in season 5 of Tough Enough in 2011, has been hired to be in the WWE writing team and will reportedly be a part of "WWE SmackDown." The report noted that Watts has done extra work for WWE in the past. Watts featured in six episodes of the Tough Enough series, which was eventually won by Andy Leavine. The report highlighted that he is unrelated to legendary pro wrestling promoter Bill Watts, whose son is also named Erik.

The "SmackDown" writing team has received fresh faces over the last year as they got a new head writer earlier this year John Swikata, who replaced Ryan Callahan in the position. Former wrestler Patrick Scott was also added to the blue brand's creative team at the start of the year, while senior "SmackDown" writer Jeniffer Pepperman left the company, eventually joining AEW.

The new WWE writer's in-ring career lasted 16 years, wrestling for various indie promotions across the USA. Watts, who has been in action numerous times in NWA, also wrestled once in AEW, with his sole appearance in the promotion coming in 2020 when he teamed with Ray Rosas and battled The Jurassic Express on an episode of "AEW Dark." He also made one appearance for Impact Wrestling in 2019, when he teamed with Chris Bey to face Peter Avalon and Rosas at the Unbreakable show.

