Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Discuss Potential Of Shane McMahon In AEW

Rumors have been circulating over the last month about the potential for Shane McMahon to appear in AEW, and things took a giant step forward yesterday when it was reported that McMahon sat down for a meeting with Tony Khan this week. Though Bully Ray would later speak to McMahon himself and relay an official statement from the former WWE star, Bully spent the earlier part of the day on "Busted Open Radio" discussing the potential of McMahon in AEW.

"Would I like to see Shane McMahon working with Tony Khan in AEW? It would really depend on what the job description was," Bully said.

The WWE Hall of Famer made it fairly clear he wasn't interested in seeing McMahon take a creative role in AEW, and Bully doubted that Khan would entertain such an arrangement. On the other hand, if McMahon was brought in as an onscreen character, Bully stated that he could be onboard. However, it depends entirely on the quality of the storyline.

Bully's co-host Tommy Dreamer also had thoughts on the meeting between Khan and McMahon. However, Dreamer was less focused on the creative potential for the pairing and more on the larger ramifications, stating that it was another sign that the McMahon family is no longer synonymous with WWE. As far as Shane McMahon in AEW, Dreamer stated that there are many possibilities on what he could do, and it's too early to say whether it's a good idea or not.

McMahon's official statement on the meeting with Khan did not overtly indicate that the two sides had come to an agreement. However, Bully was adamant in pointing out that McMahon would keep things close to the vest, making it unclear what the future might hold for the son of Vince McMahon.

