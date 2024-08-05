Bully Ray Discusses The Idea Of WWE SmackDown Changing Nights

WWE legend Bully Ray has explained why he would like "WWE SmackDown" to continue on Friday nights even after the show moves to the USA Network later this year.

"SmackDown" is set to get a new home as the show will air on the USA Network in September after their deal with Fox comes to an end. On "Busted Open," Ray was asked if WWE should decide to change things around and move "SmackDown" away from Friday nights. The tag team legend argued why he wouldn't do it, explaining how "Raw" and "SmackDown" have to be spaced out.

"No, I would keep Friday nights 'SmackDown.' It seems like it's been working," he began. "There's no other wrestling on Friday night — not that the WWE is gonna look at any other night as competition. They're not going to go Wednesday night 'SmackDown' as that's just gonna open up a can of worms that ... WWE is not going to want to deal with that, like the competition between 'Dynamite' and 'SmackDown.' Just sounds horrible talking about it. I like the fact that there's a definitive space between 'Raw' and 'SmackDown.' And the weekend breaks everything before we get 'Raw' again."

He says that he likes "SmackDown" being on Friday nights and that he has watched the show live on many occasions on Fridays. Host Dave LaGreca said that he would like the blue brand to move to Thursdays, which elicited Ray to remind everyone that "SmackDown" originally aired on Thursday night. Currently, "Raw" airs on Monday, "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, while WWE's main rival AEW, telecasts their primary show, "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, while their other television show, "AEW Collision," airs on Saturday.

While the blue brand will move to the USA Network, "Raw" will air on Netflix from the start of 2025, while "NXT" have a new home on The CW.