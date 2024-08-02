AEW Star Trent Beretta Undergoes 'Quick Little American Neck Surgery,' Vows Revenge

2024 was turning into a landmark year for Trent Beretta, as he broke away from his Best Friends, virtually retired Chuck Taylor, and decided to take a new path as part of The Don Callis Family. However, Beretta hasn't wrestled since his match with Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing in May due to a nagging injury, but details on what that injury was remained a mystery until very recently. Taking to X, Beretta revealed that he has recently undergone surgery to repair something in his neck. He wrote "quick little American neck surgery. turns out I wrestled so hard that two of the screws from my neck fusion broke. very cool. very tough. screws have been replaced. next I will be doing revenge."

Beretta missed almost a full year of action in 2021 after having neck fusion surgery, only returning at the very end of that year. He had been dealing with issues with his neck for a number of years before joining AEW, and wasn't exactly sure what the breaking point was. However, he did reveal that the initial injury came when he was performing motion capture footage for a WWE video game. As for his most recent surgery, nothing has been revealed in terms of a potential return to AEW.

The Don Callis Family hasn't had the best of years thus far, as Beretta's injury is the latest in a long line of absences and exits. Powerhouse Hobbs has been sidelined since April after suffering a knee injury in a match against Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay asked to leave the group after his loss to Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door, and Konosuke Takeshita has also been away from AEW, as he is competing in the G1 Climax tournament in NJPW.