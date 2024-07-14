Trent Beretta Written Off AEW Programming On Collision Due To Legitimate Injury

Trent Beretta was seemingly written out of AEW storylines Saturday night on "Collision" after long-time rival Orange Cassidy hit him in the back of the head with a monkey wrench. The move was presented as a morally ambiguous and potentially momentous act in terms of Cassidy's character, shocking both his friends and his enemies, and if Fightful Select's reporting is accurate, it's the last we'll see of Beretta in some time, as he is dealing with a legitimate injury.

Advertisement

Beretta and Cassidy have been feuding since the former turned on the latter back in April, but Cassidy had come out on top in both their singles matches since then, including Beretta's most recent in-ring performance at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26. According to Fightful, AEW was planning to push Beretta as a heel following Double or Nothing, as indicated by him joining the Don Callis Family on the May 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite, but he hasn't been cleared to compete, and now it seems he's being forced to take time away from the company.

As of this writing there is no word on the nature of Beretta's injury, whether it will require surgery, or how long he'll be absent from AEW programming. With Beretta's absence, AEW is now entirely deprived of the original Best Friends, a tag team that competed at the promotion's very first show, Double or Nothing 2019. The other founding member of the team, Chuck Taylor, worked his last match against Beretta in April and is believed to have retired from wrestling.

Advertisement