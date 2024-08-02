Dave Meltzer Analyzes Triple H's Answer About Brock Lesnar's Potential WWE Return

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer addressed comments WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made about Brock Lesnar's future with the promotion on "Wrestling Observer Radio" earlier this week and has touched on them again in today's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter."

The issue arose in the wake of Levesque's announcement that WWE is negotiating with the city of London to bring WrestleMania to the UK capital in the future. During an interview with the Daily Mail, Levesque fielded a question about Lesnar's future with the company, saying the reporter would need to ask Lesnar himself and that the WWE star and former UFC champion "does his own thing" but that the company would be "open to the conversation."

"Obviously he's not about to say that, due to the Janel Grant lawsuit, the company's lawyers have up to this point advised them against using Lesnar, so it's a public answer but it is not accurate," Meltzer wrote. "This is one subject that Levesque has been more than misleading about from the start." Meltzer then referenced reports that Bron Breakker replaced Lesnar at the 2024 Royal Rumble after the latter was pulled in a last-minute change. He then discussed WWE's reported plans for Lesnar after the Rumble, plans for which Breakker did not replace him, including programs with Gunther and Dominik Mysterio.

"When asked after the show about this story Levesque said there were conversations with Lesnar but gave the impression the conversations went nowhere and it was never serious, when in fact there were detailed scripted plans for him for months and it was WWE legal who pulled him," Meltzer added, saying that situation has not changed. "The situation right now is that there were reasons having to do with what was in the Grant lawsuit that WWE legal felt it was not good to have Lesnar on television. When that belief changes, Lesnar will be back and on television. It's not his decision to decide to come back, it is their decision on if they want him back and when"