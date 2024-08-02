Rhea Ripley Says She Trusts Dominik Mysterio Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan Match

Despite months of precarious situations at best, and indiscretions at worst involving Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan, former champ Rhea Ripley claims she still trusts "Dirty Dom" ahead of her opportunity to reclaim the title at SummerSlam. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Ripley was very forgiving toward Mysterio, adding fuel to the fire between herself and Morgan by placing essentially all of the blame for the Mysterio-Morgan relationship kindled in her absence on the champion.

"Look, I know that Dom was being put in a predicament," Ripley said. "I trust Dom. I do. He's someone that, once you get to know him, he's so lovely and he doesn't know how to stand up for himself completely, especially when it comes to new people. Liv was 'love-bombing' him to the point where he didn't know what to do and he was trying his best to pull away and avoid her but at the end of the day, he couldn't do it in such a brutal way [until] he did a couple of weeks ago on 'Raw.'"

Seemingly breaking things off on "WWE Raw" when Morgan was searching for "those three little words," Mysterio screamed, "I hate you," bringing the champion to tears while making "Mami" happy enough to lick and kiss him on the cheek before they exited the ring together. While things haven't been completely rosy for The Judgment Day of late, Ripley has nothing but love for her comrades. "We're family. We really are. I love them boys."

