Freddie Prinze Jr. Expects Outside Interference In Another WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match

WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner and many people have already predicted what they think will happen at the biggest party of the summer. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that people seem to be less interested in the wrestling matches and more in the moments surrounding them, with the WWE Women's World Championship between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley being a prime example.

The feud has mainly focused on Morgan and her attempts to have Dominik Mysterio fall for her, which seems to have not worked given that he very passionately told Morgan that he hated her on a recent episode of "WWE Raw." However, during a recent episode of his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, former WWE writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his predictions for SummerSlam, and thinks that Morgan has won over Mysterio, and Ripley will find out soon enough.

"I'm going to say that Liv Morgan actually retains the championship because she hasn't finished her mission of taking everything away from Rhea Ripley," Prinze Jr. said. "I think there might be some Dom interference...I'm saying Dom might actually cost Rhea because of his performance, and his sort of like expulsion of the demons that he had for Liv Morgan. I think it could have all been an act, and he's going to team up with Liv Morgan and cost Rhea the championship and Liv Morgan retains."

Morgan has already taken the WWE Women's World Championship away from Ripley after injuring her shortly after WrestleMania 40, causing Ripley to miss two months of action. Ripley is yet to get physical with Morgan as there has been some doubt over whether she will be cleared, but at the time of writing, everything looks good to go.

