Dave Meltzer Assesses Questions Yet To Be Answered About WWE SummerSlam 2024

With WWE SummerSlam on the horizon, fans are currently flocking to Cleveland, Ohio to witness the "Biggest Party of the Summer" play out at the Cleveland Browns Stadium. Seven matches have been announced for the show so far, with six of them being title bouts, and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer touched on some of the questions that have yet to be answered ahead of this Saturday's event.

Meltzer noted that a lot of the focus for the show isn't actually on the matches in the ring. Instead, people are more focused on what storyline moments and surprise appearances could be in store for some of the more high-profile bouts. For example, Roman Reigns is heavily rumored to be making his return to the company at the event, but the question of whether he will cost Solo Sikoa his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes, or confront him after the match to further the ongoing Bloodline saga remains to be seen.

The same goes for the Women's World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, where the question of what Dominik Mysterio will do is arguably the biggest talking point heading into it. Some suspect that Mysterio will turn on Ripley to side with Morgan, despite Mysterio claiming that he hates Morgan, but fans will have to wait until Saturday to find out. Then there's the grudge match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, where special referee Seth Rollins could play a huge factor in the finish of the match. Many believe that Rollins will screw Punk out of the win this Saturday, but that is just another example of Meltzer citing that the biggest draw of SummerSlam this year isn't actually the wrestling, it's the moments.

