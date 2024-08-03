WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross Pays Successor Michael Cole A Huge Compliment

Jim Ross and Michael Cole began their working career together in late 1997 during the first hour of "WWE Raw" before Cole was replaced by Jerry Lawler the following year; Cole regained his play-by-play spot in a more permanent manner following Ross' Bell's Palsy diagnosis. Cole has said he previously believed he and Ross sometimes had a contentious relationship upon Ross' return, something Ross denied, and Ross heaped praise on his successor in an interview with Bryan Curtis of The Ringer.

"He does his job today better than I did my job then," Ross admitted.

Ross worked for WWE — both on commentary desk and behind the scenes — for 25 years, before making the move to AEW, working with Cole for the better part of two decades.

In recent years, since Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken control, Cole has gained fan support and is now regarded amongst one of the best commentators to have ever worked in the business. In The Ringer's profile on Cole, it was revealed the commentator will be behind the desk for awhile longer, as he has agreed to a new deal that would "keep him as the voice of WWE for the foreseeable future."

Cole is currently providing play-by-play on "WWE Raw" and seemingly having the time of his life alongside ESPN talent Pat McAfee, who provides color commentary. The pair will make the move alongside the show when it moves to Netflix in January.

