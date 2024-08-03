WWE SummerSlam Opening Match Announced, Main Event Reportedly Revealed

The blood feud between Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and former champion Rhea Ripley will kick off SummerSlam, it was announced on the preshow. Ripley will be accompanied to the ring by "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, Ripley's fellow Judgment Day member and boytoy who has been in the middle of the feud between the two women, with Morgan attempting to take Mysterio from "Mami" while she was away with an injury.

Ripley was injured back in April and had to vacate the Women's World Championship, which was put up for grabs in a battle royal, which was initially won by Becky Lynch. Morgan won the title from Lynch at King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia after declaring the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour." Morgan then began pursuing Mysterio and gifting Ripley's Judgment Day stable presents, such as a PlayStation, to win the group over.

The feud came to a head when Ripley returned on July 8 and took back Mysterio and declared she was coming back for the title she never lost. She challenged Morgan to the match at SummerSlam.

According to a report from Fightful, Cody Rhodes versus Solo Sikoa is set to main event the show. During the opening of Friday night's "WWE SmackDown," the match will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

