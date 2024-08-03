Spoilers: WWE SummerSlam Full Match Order & Times Reportedly Revealed

The reported match order, as well as match times, for WWE's SummerSlam seven matches (including six title matches) have been reported by Fightful Select. It was previously revealed on the SummerSlam kickoff show that the Women's World Championship match pitting champion Liv Morgan against Rhea Ripley would open the show, while Fightful Select reported ahead of time that the Undisputed WWE Championship pitting Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match would main event.

Advertisement

According to Fightful, the match order and times are as follows:

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley (20 minutes)

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker (12 minutes)

United States Championship: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight (15 minutes)

WWE Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nia Jax (15 minutes)

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins as special guest referee (20 minutes)

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER (25 minutes)

SummerSlam attendance announcement (7 minutes)

Bloodline Rules for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa (25 minutes)

Fightful Select also notes that thus far, former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has not been spotted backstage. It's been reported that SummerSlam would mark Reigns' return to the company after not being seen since losing his title to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.