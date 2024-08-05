Triple H Details The Success Of WWE SummerSlam 2024

It seems Paul "Triple H" Levesque always has good numbers to report following each WWE premium live event, and 2024's SummerSlam, which featured six championship matches and CM Punk, was no exception. This suggests that WWE is flourishing under the Triple H regime, not only with fan appreciation of creative, but with investor approval of the massive earnings taking place. Triple H talked SummerSlam's success at the post-show press conference.

"57,791 in attendance here tonight, just to wrap up an incredible weekend," Triple H said. "We set records across the board for SummerSlam in gate, sponsorship, merchandise, social media. And I think what's really cool about that is that we are now coming up against our own records that we smashed last year... We're coming up against those records now, and crushing those records as we move forward. So I'm very excited about that."

Triple H said he was particularly proud of WWE's ability to deliver big numbers in a mid-size market like Cleveland, despite the area having nearly half the population of Las Vegas, which hosted WrestleMania this year, and Detroit, which hosted SummerSlam last year.

"Sometimes when you do these massive events and you're looking at where you're going, and you say to somebody, 'Oh, that's gonna be in Cleveland.' That's not a normal stop for us along the way, or one of the biggest stops along the way," Triple H confessed. "But man, did they show up... the fans here were crazy, from yesterday at the kickoff show, just thousands of people showing up, to today all through the countdown show. It was hot. But they were there, they were excited, they were fun."

While no official announcement has been made, Indianapolis is a likely candidate to host SummerSlam in 2025, as a unique partnership between WWE and the Indiana Sports Corporation commits a future event to be held there.

