Why Tommy Dreamer Loved Bryan Danielson's Promo On AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson's career will be on the line at AEW All In when he challenges Swerve Strickland for the World Championship. While Danielson has been open about his decision to stop wrestling on a full-time basis to focus on being a dad, he has now decided to put his entire career at stake when he steps in the ring at Wembley Stadium. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was a big fan of the segment from the July 31 episode of "AEW Dynamite," telling "Busted Open Radio" that Danielson's promo was perfect.

"Bryan Danielson said, 'I'm not going to be a full-time competitor' and all this stuff and I'm just like, 'So you can't be half in,' and he went all in, just like his promo. I thought his promo was great, the reaction of the crowd...it was awesome. When people were actually shrieking over some of these announcements...man. Bryan Danielson has been an amazing figure in the wrestling industry, he's gotten over everything. I have so much love, respect, and admiration for what he has done."

Dreamer believes that Danielson is a man of his word and would honor the stipulation if he was to lose at Wembley, though Dave Meltzer noted that some fans won't be excited due to retirement stipulations not being adhered to in the past. However, Danielson has made it very clear that he going to give everything he has on August 25 in attempt to cap off his full-time wrestling career in style, on the biggest stage that AEW has to offer.

