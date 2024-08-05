Matt Hardy Discusses Tony Khan-Shane McMahon Photo, Likelihood Of AEW Appearance

Though SummerSlam has taken some of the headlines, there's still plenty of people talking about the photo of AEW's Tony Khan and Shane McMahon meeting recently, prompting speculation that McMahon could be showing up in AEW. Among those who have thoughts on the meeting is former AEW star Matt Hardy, who admitted he was taken aback by the photo on the latest "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," though he claims he wasn't that shocked altogether.

"I mean, I was like 'Whoa, look at this!'" Hardy said. "It was one of those things were it was kind of like...it was a little 'Whoa!' I would describe it as a 'Whoa!' moment, but at the end of the day, nothing surprises me...nothing surprises in the world and in life. We live in such an insane world where anything can happen. It's just the world is insane right now."

Hardy also discussed what he would like to see should McMahon appear in AEW, suggesting a storyline between him and the Elite. He also revealed that he believes a McMahon appearance will occur, though he stopped short of suggesting McMahon would sign with AEW full-time.

"I feel like at this point, after this picture was leaked, whether it was leaked by the parties involved or leaked by someone who just took it and new they had something special, I feel there's so much buzz about it that it would be hard to imagine that he doesn't appear, at least for one cameo," Hardy said. "Just to show up and say 'Hey, here I am. I'm still around, and this is wrestling, AEW. I met Tony Khan. He's cool' or whatever. I almost feel like, just with this buzz and this photo getting out, that I could see him definitely appearing at some juncture."

