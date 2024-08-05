Booker T Speculates On Why AEW's Tony Khan Met With WWE Alum Shane McMahon

AEW president Tony Khan met with Shane McMahon and there's photographic evidence to prove it. McMahon has since released a statement on meeting the AEW boss, revealing that they discussed their love of the business and working in a family environment. However, many pundits believe that their meet-up was business-related, potentially as a means to bring McMahon into AEW. Booker T hasn't ruled out that possibility either, as he explained on an episode of "Hall of Fame."

"Nothing surprises me in this business, it really doesn't. Could I believe that Tony Khan reached out to Shane McMahon perhaps for some expert knowledge, expertise, perhaps a way to run the business? I could see that. It's all about trying to move to the next level."

Booker also dismissed the opinion that McMahon is only interested in joining AEW for the money. He claimed that the WWE alum probably isn't struggling financially, noting that people in the wrestling business have other incentives for wanting to stay in it. That said, getting paid is still a big part of it.

"I still think in life, you don't want to just hang up the boots when you don't have to. If you can still be a part of something that you love and somebody's gonna pay you a whole lot of money to do it, you gonna pick the check up no matter how much money you got in the bank. It's not smart to leave money on the table; that's just me."

Khan previously stated that McMahon is always welcome in AEW, claiming that he respects him as an executive and wrestler. For now, though, it remains to be seen if that invite will be accepted by the WWE veteran.