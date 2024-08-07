WWE Star The Miz Opens Up About People Not Believing In Him

Nearly two decades after many thought he'd flame out, The Miz is still here and having a great 2024. Not only did Miz hold one-half of WWE World Tag Team Championships earlier this year, he also served as the host of SummerSlam this past weekend in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

Just days before hosting, Miz sat down with old friend, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, on "What Do You Want To Talk About?" Naturally, Miz's rise up WWE came up, and he discussed what it was like to work his way to stardom, even as most fans, and even some in the business, thought he'd fall flat.

"A lot of people didn't believe...as much as you believed, I feel like a lot of people didn't believe [in me], because I don't think people see the behind-the-scenes stuff," Miz said. "They just see a guy in the locker room or whatever."

Miz feels that may have been different if they had seen his offscreen work, particularly when it came to doing media for WWE, something he volunteered to do.

Advertisement

"I would have to wake up like...I remember we'd get...and we'd always have to stay at the live events, right?" Miz recalled. "The live events wouldn't get done till like 11. And then we'd drive...four hours and I'd get there at like 3 a.m. And then at 6 a.m., I had to be up on the day of 'Monday Night Raw' to do media from 6 a.m. all the way to noon. And we had to be there by 2. And then we'd go 8 to 11 on the show. And half the time, I was kicked out of the locker room. But it was like 'Whatever.' So I was always tired, but I knew it was helping."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Want To Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription