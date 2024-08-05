Bully Ray Explains Why Roman Reigns' WWE Return Was Always Going To Be 'God-Like'

Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return on Saturday night during WWE SummerSlam, delivering a Superman Punch to Solo Sikoa as the crowd went wild. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio" this morning, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why Reigns' return was perfectly timed in the context of Saturday's show.

"In order, we get Roman's return and then the finish," Bully said. "Roman's return was like a tidal wave, like the biggest tidal wave you could possibly get on that night, of energy and sound. So the people are so up for the return of Roman Reigns that Cody and Solo are able to ride that wave of the pop. Thus, the pop for the finish gets even bigger."

Looking at the show from the perspective of a wrestling booker, Bully said that it's important to anticipate when the crowd is going to react strongly to something, and then use that reaction to further the momentum of the event. Additionally, it pays off to make that "wave" as big as possible, which is something Reigns understands.

"The return of Roman Reigns was [always] going to be God-like," Bully continued. "The sound in that arena was off the charts. Some of the sound that we're hearing on social media — I don't even [think] it does it justice. 50,000 people were on their feet, going crazy for a guy that seven [or] eight years ago was getting booed out of the building."

Bully stated that the audience finally accepting Reigns as a babyface proves that some things in wrestling simply take time. Fans now waiting anxiously to see The Original Tribal Chief again won't have to wait too long, as Reigns is being advertised to appear on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown."