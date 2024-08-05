Xavier Woods Suggests Drew McIntyre Could Write The Book On This Aspect Of WWE

Since his heel turn last year, Drew McIntyre has emerged as one of WWE's premier haters, and according to fellow star Xavier Woods, he could write a book about it. The real-life Austin Creed took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday to tease McIntyre, fresh off a victory over arch enemy CM Punk at SummerSlam, after McIntyre posted about Punk once again.

Advertisement

"College campuses across the world in 2058," Woods posted. "Welcome to Hating 101: In this class we will be dissecting the book (How to hate properly) written by Drew McIntyre." Woods was responding to a post of McIntyre's, where he quoted a photo from "The Walking Dead" that featured Punk; McIntyre called both the show and Punk "washed."

College campuses across the world in 2058 "Welcome to Hating 101: In this class we will be dissecting the book (How to hate properly) written by Drew McIntyre" https://t.co/yYY15hv00x — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) August 5, 2024

Punk and McIntyre have been locked in a vicious feud since Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago last year and subsequent injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which was credited in storyline to McIntyre. "The Scottish Psychopath" has been taking shots at Punk ever since, both on camera and on social media, with Punk responding by repeatedly costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship. Most recently, the pair has been feuding over a bracelet featuring the names of Punk's dog, Larry, and his wife, AJ Lee, which McIntyre stole from Punk. McIntyre defeated Punk at WWE SummerSlam with former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as the special guest referee. He took Punk's bracelet back after the victory, suggesting the feud is far from over — particularly with a PLE coming up on the anniversary of the first Hell in a Cell match.

Advertisement