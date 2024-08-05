Kofi Kingston Points Out Link Between Judgment Day & Other WWE Factions That Imploded

Following the events of Saturday's WWE SummerSlam premium live event, it would appear The Judgment Day is no more. The show opened with Dominik Mysterio betraying Rhea Ripley for Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, and in the penultimate match, Finn Balor would help GUNTHER take Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship. In response to the group's dissolution, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with a video montage of seven other WWE factions that have crumbled. Featuring the likes of The Shield, Imperium, Alpha Academy, and more, Kingston argues that all groups imploded as a result of "one or more of the seven deadly sins."

Not to rub salt in wounds or kick anyone when they're down but...just saying... The recent implosion of the Judgement Day at #Summerslam marks yet ANOTHER team that has allowed for one or more of the 7 deadly sins to drive a wedge between them... ...But fear not! For as sure as the... pic.twitter.com/sPN5LHL7TS — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) August 5, 2024

While some may not immediately think of these legendary transgressions when analyzing the downfall of WWE's hottest factions, Kingston makes an interesting point with a majority of the betrayers in the video typically citing motives that ring similar to the sins in question. Of course, Kingston's video ended by featuring images of Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, otherwise known as The New Day. Since forming in 2014, the trio has never broken up, citing "the power of positivity" and their real-life friendships as driving factors keeping them together.

"For as sure as the sun will forever rise in the east, it will too forever be a New Day!" Kingston proclaims.

Although The New Day remains a faction, Big E has not been in ring with his stablemates since 2022, when he suffered a serious neck injury that may turn out to have ended his wrestling career.