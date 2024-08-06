Triple H Shares Photo With Arn Anderson, Son Brock After WWE SummerSlam Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson made a surprise appearance at WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland, OH, giving a pep talk to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ahead of Rhodes's successful title defense against Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline in the main event. Backstage at Saturday's big event, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque posed with Anderson and his son, former AEW star Brock Anderson.

"Always humbling to be in the presence of a legend like Arn Anderson. So great to have him and his family with us this past Saturday for a massive [SummerSlam]," Levesque wrote.

While Brock wasn't named by Levesque, the former AEW talent was fairly integral to the picture, with Levesque posing between the two generations of the Anderson family. Brock did not make an appearance at SummerSlam like his father did.

Anderson is currently working to shape his son's career, recently saying that the former football player was not ready for WWE's developmental program yet, as he still needed to work on his fundamentals. Brock had been a staple of AEW's YouTube programs like "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" before not renewing his contract in October of last year. Arn had not been on WWE programming since 2019, as he was released from the company that same year following an incident involving Alicia Fox and went on to be a staple of AEW programming both off-screen and on-screen, even advising Cody Rhodes to adopt Arn's "shoot first, ask questions later" mentality in a now famous promo.

