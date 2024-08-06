WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/2/2024

The SummerSlam go-home show of "WWE SmackDown" bounced back in viewership and ratings, following a decline the previous week due to them going head-to-head with the Olympics.

"WrestleNomics" has reported that the blue brand garnered 2,179,000 viewers for the August 2 edition of "SmackDown." The number represents a 6 percent jump from the previous week, while the ratings for the show saw an even bigger 15 percent increase, registering a rating of 0.60 compared to 0.52 last week. The report disclosed that the Olympics on NBC averaged a whopping 13.1 million viewers.

While overall viewership and ratings increased compared to the previous week, last week's "SmackDown" show declined in both metrics when comparing the trailing four-week average. Viewership and ratings of WWE and AEW shows have shrunk over the last two weeks due to the Olympics airing around the same time.

Last week's "SmackDown" saw the final touches being put on storylines heading to SummerSlam, with the show kicking off with a confrontation between Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ahead of their clash at SummerSlam. Logan Paul and LA Knight came face-to-face in the ring, and the team of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against holders Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, thanks to interference by Blair Davenport. The show was headlined by a WWE Tag Team Championship match, where The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

The coming week's "SmackDown" could get a huge boost in the ratings thanks to the return of Roman Reigns, who is advertised for Friday night's show in Tulsa, Oklahoma.