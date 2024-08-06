The New Day's Big E Comments On Huge WWE Raw Debut Of Former NXT Star

Injured WWE star Big E has praised a current WWE star who made his debut on the "WWE Raw" after SummerSlam. The former WWE Champion was impressed by Odyssey Jones' showing on the red brand, when he teamed with his New Day brethren, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, in their battle with The Final Testament.

Advertisement

"The big man looked phenomenal!!! A star is born! Odyssey made a lot of new fans tonight! #WWERaw," said Big E on X.

The big man looked phenomenal!!! A star is born! Odyssey made a lot of new fans tonight! #WWERaw — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) August 6, 2024

Jones, who has been a part of WWE since 2019, made his debut on the main roster this past week after being drafted to the Red brand twice in the last two WWE Drafts. The former "WWE NXT" star came to the aid of Kingston and Woods, who were being attacked by The Final Testament. Jones sported a New Day t-shirt and walked down the ring, taking out Authors of Pain and Karrion Kross. The new "Raw" star has seemingly taken the place of Big E in The New Day as the former WWE Champion is currently not cleared to wrestle due to the injury he suffered last year, which has put his in-ring career in doubt.

Advertisement

Jones has only wrestled in dark matches and house shows over the last year, with his last televised match coming in April last year against Dijak in "NXT." He previously was drafted to "Raw" in 2023 and 2024 but has only now debuted on the Red brand.