WWE Star Cody Rhodes Explains Why He's The 'Best Wrestler In The World'

WWE star Cody Rhodes has explained in succinct terms why he is the best wrestler in the world.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke to "ESPN," ahead of SummerSlam 2024, where he was asked if he's the best in the world. "The American Nightmare" detailed the one major reason why he believes that he is.

"I can tell you this, the best wrestler in the world is the one who has what's sitting right next to me [the Undisputed WWE Championship]," began Rhodes. "And as long as I have it, I have no problem in having that said about me or even saying it myself because all that hard work — and you can be humble and all of those things — but the reality of it is that if you're carrying this, which is the north star for the wrestling business, there's nobody better than you. So hopefully I can hang on to it a little longer."

Rhodes has previously not been shy to express confidently why he's better than anyone else in the business, with him saying last year that he's the best even before holding the world title. He had argued then that thinking that he is the best was his way to motivate himself.

The former AEW star is currently one of the most popular babyfaces in the pro wrestling industry, and his popularity is evidenced by the merch that he's been able to sell, with him even beating stars from other sports in the top seller's list. It seems that Rhodes will feel that he is the best in the world after SummerSlam as he continues his reign as Undisputed WWE Champion, thanks to a little help from his former foe Roman Reigns, who attacked The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.