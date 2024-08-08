Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Has Made Zero Mistakes With This Star

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that WWE has not made any mistake in booking a current champion.

While speaking on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast ahead of SummerSlam, the Hollywood director lavished praise on GUNTHER as well as WWE for using the Austrian star the right way.

"A dude that you and I have liked for a long time is cutting great heel promos, the crowd freaking hates him, they're not pumping in [any noise], and sometimes they love him because he's so freaking good ... but GUNTHER is the freaking man and has grown on the mic so much and so quickly. I feel like everything they've done with this dude is dead on. Like zero mistakes so far, zero mistakes," said Prinze Jr.

Prinze Jr. recalled the promo that GUNTHER cut on the crowd and Damian Priest ahead of his match at SummerSlam, which got a lot of boos from the audience. The former WWE writer added that he liked the build to the GUNTHER vs. Priest match more than the feud between Priest and Seth Rollins, which ultimately led to a match at Money in the Bank. He added that he hopes the feud between Priest and GUNTHER doesn't end at SummerSlam as he feels that the story still has legs to it. Prinze Jr. said that he wasn't enthusiastic about the feud between them at first, but has grown to like it, especially Priest's role in it.

GUNTHER got the win over Priest at SummerSlam, becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion for the first time, thanks to some help from Finn Balor. It seems that Prinze Jr. may be right about GUNTHER not feuding with Priest after SummerSlam as the latter is in a war with his former Judgment Day buddies, while the former could potentially feud with Randy Orton.