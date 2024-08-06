Bully Ray Discusses Concern Cody Rhodes Shared Before WWE SummerSlam Match

It's not every day that the main event to a show such as SummerSlam gets overshadowed. But in a way, that's exactly what happened this past weekend, when Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa closed the summer extravaganza with a deeply personal match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. No matter what they did, Rhodes and Sikoa couldn't help but be the secondary story to Roman Reigns, who returned after a several month hiatus at the end of the main event, helping Rhodes win with a Superman Punch to Sikoa, the man who usurped Reigns' rule of the Bloodline.

On "Busted Open Radio" Monday morning, Bully Ray discussed everything about SummerSlam, including the main event. He revealed Rhodes, perhaps knowing what was to come at the end, had a few worries going into the Sikoa match

"I got a chance to talk to Cody before the match," Bully said. "And he was concerned about the match. He wanted the match to truly mean as much as everything else that was going to go on that night, because he knew in the back of his head that other things could take precedent, or that when the match was all over, people would be talking about other things other than the match.

"I thought Cody and Solo did a good job. They did the best possible job they could, along with the run-ins. I loved the entrance to the ring by the way. I loved the whole buildup to Cody's entrance. But on the back end, you had the inevitable of the return of Roman Reigns, which...as we talked about, you're going to have your match of the night, you're going to have your moment of the night. The return of Roman Reigns was your moment, without a doubt."

