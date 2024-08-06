Bryan Danielson Comments On Potentially Working With Shane McMahon In AEW

The potential of someone like Shane McMahon joining AEW seemed impossible just a few shorts months ago, but after rumblings started online about what that would possibly look like, McMahon has now officially met AEW President Tony Khan, with a picture of the two having a meeting at an airport in Arlington, Texas setting social media on fire in the process. Whether McMahon will become "All Elite" remains to be seen, but as far as people who would work with him, Bryan Danielson revealed during an appearance on "Gorilla Position" that he would be more than happy to work with the man he used to run "WWE SmackDown" alongside. "I'm open to working with anybody. I don't have beef with anybody. 100%."

Advertisement

Danielson was then asked if he knew what was said in the meeting, and what it could potentially lead to down the line. "One, if I knew, I would not tell you. Two, I don't know ... It was interesting because Tony mentioned to me after the photo came out, 'I didn't want to tell you this before, but I met with Shane McMahon.' I didn't say this, but I was like, 'Yeah, I know. The picture is everywhere.' To be fair, I'm not aware of a lot of things because I don't go on Twitter or social media."

The "American Dragon" isn't the only one who thinks Shane O' Mac coming to AEW would be a good idea, as Jim Ross, the man whose podcast the original rumblings stemmed from, believes that if McMahon could benefit or help AEW in any fashion, Khan will give him a job at some future point.



Advertisement

Please credit "Gorilla Position" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.