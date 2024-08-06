WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Explains Absence During Bronson Reed Assault On Seth Rollins

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce probably needs a drink, as he's wont to say. The harried executive typically has his hands full as the on-screen authority figure for the promotion's flagship television program and the August 5 episode of Raw seems to have been par for the course.

CM Punk took to the ring to cut a promo after his loss to Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2024, explaining that he was just getting started and was happy, having returned from the triceps injury he suffered at the 2024 Royal Rumble ahead of schedule. In the middle of everything, Seth Rollins' music hits and as the two are about to lock it up, McIntyre appeared in the crowd to mock Punk, once again invoking his wife, former WWE star AJ Lee, and dog, Larry. As Punk then pursued McIntyre through the crowd, Bronson Reed ambushed Rollins in the ring, hitting a series of his Tsunami finisher on the former champion as backstage personnel attempted to keep him at bay, but with Pearce seemingly nowhere to be found.

Pearce must have been hounded by WWE fans on social media, wondering where he was while one of his top stars was getting crushed on repeat, as he took to X, formerly Twitter, to explain. "Let us analyze," Pearce began, recapping the events leading to a commercial break. "When we come back from commercial I am with Jackie [Redmond], giving a brief medical update on Seth as Punk (with chair in hand) is still looking for Drew ... I tell Punk that Drew is gone because I personally walked him out of the building. This naturally means that in the time it took to locate Drew after he ran through the crowd, plus a chunk of a 3:30 commercial break, I was escorting Drew McIntyre from the building."

Pearce then pointed out that Reed picked an opportune time for his assault. "This answers the ridiculous Twitter question of 'Why wasn't Adam Pearce stopping Bronson's attack?'" Pearce added. "This concludes today's lesson in the analysis of obvious events."