Jim Ross Says This Recent AEW Dynamite Moment Made Him Feel 'Uncomfortable'

In a match that saw thumbtacks, staplers, and a man almost being set on fire, it was a single chair shot that had everyone talking coming out of the Blood and Guts match on the July 24 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Advertisement

Many people questioned whether unprotected chair shots to the head in 2024 are a good idea, regardless of how gimmicked the chair that was used. AEW commentator Jim Ross also touched on the moment during a recent edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, stating that he understood that everyone involved made a calculated decision to do the spot, but still believes that they should be careful when going to these lengths again.

"I can understand people's concern, and by and large, I agree with them. I was uncomfortable with it, to be honest with you," Ross said. "But I understand why it was done, I understand the environment that were in on that show. When I saw it watching it here at home, I was mildly shocked that it came from such velocity and harmful intent. Thank god I think they only used it once if I remember correctly, so it was ... it's tough, man. It's how far do you go? What's too much? What's not enough? I would just suggest that there are ways to get the same violence without scrambling a guy's brains."

Advertisement

The chair shot happened during the closing stages of the match, when Mark Briscoe struck Jack Perry with an unprotected chair shot to the head while Perry's arms were handcuffed to the Blood and Guts structure. The shot garnered a strong reaction in the arena and an even stronger reaction online.

Please credit "Grilling JR" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.