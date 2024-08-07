Bully Ray Says This WWE Raw Star's Gimmick Is 'Not Resonating With Anyone'

"Busted Open Radio" recently evaluated the August 5, post-SummerSlam edition of "WWE Raw." The show featured several notable developments, including the main roster debut of Odyssey Jones, who aided The New Day in their match against The Final Testament's Authors of Pain. The latter segment prompted Bully Ray to opine that The Final Testament, particularly Karrion Kross, isn't clicking with WWE audiences.

"Unfortunately, I think Karrion Kross was one of the most tampered-with gimmicks that I've seen in a long time," Bully said. "Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux in 'NXT' were presented in a way that was so cool. You wanted to see their entrance, you wanted to see him wrestle, you wanted to see her turn over the hourglass." Bully said Vince McMahon didn't do Kross any favors placing him in new ring attire that resembled a "Dollar Store version of Lord Humongous." Lord Humongous was a wrestling character portrayed in the '80s by a rotating cast of big men, directly inspired by the main antagonist of 1981 movie "Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior."

"It was so gimmicky ... And I don't think he's ever really bounced back from that," Bully said. "I don't think it's catching on." Bully said he didn't know who to blame for his feelings of indifference, whether it was WWE's creative team or The Final Testament themselves as performers. He said that in certain instances, performers can be given the best creative in the world, but if they fail to execute, it shows they may not be worth investing more creative energy into. "The entire gimmick does feel a bit '80s right now. Big guys, warriors of the wasteland ... it's all dark and menacing. It's not resonating with anybody. And they haven't destroyed anybody enough for people to care."

