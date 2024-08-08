Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Wyatt Sicks' WWE Raw In-Ring Debut

The in-ring debut of The Wyatt Sicks on the most recent edition of "WWE Raw" has received universal acclaim from fans and critics alike. Among them is wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer, who praised The Wyatt Sicks, Chad Gable, and The Creed Brothers during a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark."

Advertisement

"Man, did I love what I saw as well as the Baltimore crowd was insane for it," said Dreamer. "All these tributes to Bray, Luke Harper, Brodie Lee, how do you not get behind this group?"

Dreamer acknowledged how Wyatt Sicks' debut channeled the energy of The Wyatt Family from years ago. He drew from personal experience of being in the arena when The Wyatts came out, saying that the crowd felt like they were "part of a movie." Not only did Dreamer address his past of being around The Wyatt Family, but he also reflected on being in the ring with them.

"I've been a part of it," said Dreamer. "I remember being in the ring, me, Bubba, D-Von, and we're the good guys, and we're like, 'Man, this is cool...' I've been in the ring with each and every one of them and they're great and, man, have they only gotten better."

Advertisement

The match referenced is from the Dec. 21, 2015, edition of "Raw" where Tommy Dreamer, The Dudley Boyz, and Kane faced off against The Wyatt Family. Since Bray Wyatt's death, Dreamer has been vocal about his love of the late wrestler's work.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.