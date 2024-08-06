WWE RAW 8/05/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There has been an uptick in the amount of screentime female wrestlers are getting, both in WWE and AEW. While this is a positive for fans of female wrestling and diversity within the industry in general, there are still some critiques to be had about it. For example, why are the talents of Lyra Valkyria and Shayna Baszler limited to a not-even-ten minute match?

In a "WWE Raw" that was very ambitious with its schedule from the get go — this week's card sought to host Wyatt Sicks' in-ring debut, the implosion of The Judgement Day, and the debut of twice-drafted Odyssey Jones, among other announcements — it is understandable that Valkyria and Baszler's match would not be considered a high-priority segment. That speculated assignment in and of itself is disappointing, but it is not directly connected to the internal perception of female wrestling; Valkyria and Baszler were just collateral damage. However, just because something is not high-priority does not excuse it being half-baked, as their match felt on Monday.

Valkyria and Baszler have proved that they have what it takes to hang in the ring. Valkyria has incredible in-ring capabilities, and has displayed proficiency in high-flying maneuvers and strength-based moves, as was observed with her sit-out powerbomb onto Baszler. Baszler, known around the block as a "submission magician," is a two-time "NXT" Women's Champion, a former tag team champion, and holds a victory over the protected Ronda Rousey. There is no doubt that these women are great — not from a vast majority of fans, not from WWE — and what they did in the ring was not bad.

The disqualification finish, courtesy of Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark, felt uninspired. It is not like The Judgement Day's disqualification finish, which led to Damian Priest absolutely mowing through the competition. Instead, it felt like it was planned in order to make Deville and her trio look strong, which is a curious instance when Damage CTRL come in and even the odds.It is definitely odd to book Deville to take a pin shortly after a disqualification finish that intended to make her trio look "strong." It feels like all the work that Valkyria and Baszler's match did — however little it was — went up in smoke the minute that SKY pinned Deville, the leader of their faction. Why sacrifice Valkyria, if you were going to make Deville and her trio look weak anyway?

Why does this match feel like a formality, like WWE is just trying to fill some random quota on women's matches? That's a loaded question, but the bottom line is that Valkyria and Baszler's match was unsatisfying and relied on weak booking. It's to the point where a longer match between SKY and Deville would've had a more positive impact than two women's matches — at least SKY and Deville got in-ring time. Monday night, Valkyria barely got time to spread her wings and fly, and Baszler looked lazy. Nobody won.

Also, the soup commentary from Michael Cole and Pat McAfee? Come on. Take this seriously.

Written by Angeline Phu