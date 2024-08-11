WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Opens Up About Working With ICP In WCW

They are one of the most polarizing music acts of the last 30 years, but the Insane Clown Posse have got a loyal band of "Juggalos" that still turn up to their live shows and buy their albums, with their 16th studio album being released as recently as 2021. Those "Juggalos" even followed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J to the world of professional wrestling in the '90s, when at the height of their popularity, they were one of the few acts to make appearances in ECW, WWE, and WCW.

Despite dividing opinions when it comes to their music, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently revealed on his "Kliq This" podcast that he was a fan of Insane Clown Posse and claimed that they were fun to work with.

"You know what the thing was that was cool when Eric [Bischoff] brought them in, they're so over in the music genre, but they were good hands. They were fun to wrestle," said Nash.

Eric Bischoff has also revealed that he was a big fan of the hip hop duo when they were in WCW, and even petitioned for them to be included in the WWE Hall of Fame thanks to their work during the Monday Night Wars.

Insane Clown Posse started its own company in 1999, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, which still runs to this day and will celebrate its 25th anniversary in December 2024. One person who will likely not be a part of JCW any time soon is CM Punk, who Violent J blasted on social media in June 2024 for not shaking his or Shaggy's hands during their stint in TNA, being a "sensitive b***h," and not succeeding in the UFC.

