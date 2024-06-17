Rapper Violent J Of Insane Clown Posse Shares Expletive-Laced Rant At WWE Star CM Punk

As he is wont to do, CM Punk kicked up a hornet's nest when he made a surprise appearance at WWE Clash at the Castle this past Saturday, screwing over Drew McIntyre in his home country by once again helping Damian Priest pick up a win over McIntyre with the WWE World Heavyweight Title on the line. But while the moment left plenty of people in Scotland fuming, others are still angry with Punk over the WWE star's past issues with others, enough so that it led to one expletive-laced rant by a rapper and wrestling fanatic.

Advertisement

Taking to X on Monday afternoon, the Insane Clown Posse's Violent J used the group's account to launch a sudden verbal attack against Punk, beginning the post with the words "F**k CM Punk for life." The rapper went onto accuse Punk of not shaking hands with ICP in TNA, and mocked Punk for his issues with Colt Cabana, stating that Punk had clowned Cabana despite the latter being "the only real friend you had."

Violent J further called Punk an "insensitive b***h" and a "heartless alien" for his remarks regarding Cabana sharing a bank account with his mother, with the rapper admitting he had shared an account with his mother before she died. He would close the statement with a few more insults, including shots at Punk's UFC career, and an invitation for Punk to "come beat me up b***h."

Advertisement

Fuck @CMPunk for life. You wouldn't shake our hands in TNA lil bitch and you clown on the only real friend you ever had in Colt Cabana you bitch. I Shared my bank account with my mom before she passed you little insensitive bitch. You little heartless alien. pic.twitter.com/ijMqB0d3jW — Insane Clown Posse (@icp) June 17, 2024

Punk has yet to respond to Violent J's statement, though it seems clear the duo won't be exchanging Christmas cards any time soon. The rapper's rant comes days after he took part in AAA's TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana event, accompanying Mecha Wolf to the ring as the Puerto Rican luchador defeated Rey Horus and Bestia 666 in a three-way match.