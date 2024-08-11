Chelsea Green Says Husband Matt Cardona's Heart Lies With WWE

WWE star Chelsea Green has discussed her husband and former WWE star Matt Cardona [FKA Zack Ryder in WWE] possibly returning to WWE.

Cardona, who was released by WWE during the pandemic, has become one of the most sought-after stars in the indie wrestling scene. Green, during her recent interview with "Gabby AF," opened up about Cardona's desire to return to his old stomping ground.

"I mean, I definitely want him in WWE," said Green. "We've had the craziest two years. I've been on the road so much, so busy, and he's been the busiest he's ever been. We're not even seeing each other that much, which is also crazy. But, at the end of the day, I know where his heart lies and his heart lies in WWE. He always wanted to be a WWE Superstar; he didn't want to be anything else. He didn't grow up wanting to be an independent wrestler, he didn't grow up wanting some other job. He grew up wanting to be a WWE Superstar. He wanted to be Macho Man [Randy Savage], he wanted to be Hulk [Hogan], he wanted to be Booker T."

Green believes her husband still has a lot to offer in the business, has a long career ahead of him, and is entering his prime years in the business. The WWE star, though, is unsure about being Cardona's mixed tag team partner, if he ever does return to WWE in the future, but thinks that Cardona and Steph De Lander — who've been paired together recently — could come together as a package to WWE. Green expressed how she would like to be closer to Cardona, which could be a possibility if they were a part of the same company.

Cardona hasn't been shy about discussing a possible return to WWE, even teasing he will feature at next year's Royal Rumble.