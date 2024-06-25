Former WWE Star Matt Cardona Teases Participation In 2025 Royal Rumble

Former WWE star Matt Cardona has teased a potential entry into the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match, following a recent announcement by WWE about the event.

Ahead of this week's "WWE Raw," it was announced that the city of Indianapolis will host next year's Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, aside from a future WrestleMania and SummerSlam shows. The announcement prompted Cardona — formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE — to state that it's time for him, "The Indy God," to return home, i.e. WWE. He also told independent pro wrestling promotions that he won't be available on February 1 next year, further teasing his participation at the event.

#RoyalRumble is in Indianapolis... Indy... hmm... Maybe it's time for the INDY GOD to come home...... — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 24, 2024

Attention independent promoters... Sorry, but I am unavailable on February 1. Thanks!#IndyGod — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 24, 2024

Cardona, who has wrestled in several indie promotions as well as the likes of TNA Wrestling and AEW since his WWE exit, has expressed his interest in returning to his former employers but is adamant that he will not bring back the Zack Ryder character to WWE. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has stated in the past that his primary goal in pro wrestling is to become WWE Champion. Cardona has spoken honestly about being disappointed at not being re-hired by WWE after being let go by the promotion in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardona's last match in WWE came back in March 2020, where he faced Bobby Lashley in a singles match on "WWE Raw."

"The Indy God" is currently a free agent despite returning to TNA Wrestling earlier this year, alongside Steph De Lander.