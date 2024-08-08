Soft Ground Wrestling Allegedly Defrauded By Promoter

Since it first entered the public eye earlier this year, Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling promotion (SGW) has become a cult sensation for wrestling fans and even those within the business, so much so that stars like WWE's Cody Rhodes and AEW's Will Ospreay, Mansoor, and Mason D. Madden, have all contributed funds to help the promotion. But these efforts may have been for naught, as new information surrounding SGW suggests an undercurrent of abuse and corruption, primarily from SGW's promoter, Daniel Bumbash.

Advertisement

An extensive, exclusive report from Bodyslam claims Bumbash duped both SGW and the wrestling world at large, primarily when it comes to the funds donated to the promotion. This began with an initial GoFundMe campaign which saw the likes of Ospreay, AEW's Daniel Garcia, and TNA's Jordynne Grace donate. The campaign exceeded its goal of $10,000, but was suspended after the person running it, a former SGW associate, began receiving online harassment from Bumbash and others, accusing the associate of withholding funds.

The associate, revealed to be a teenage SGW fan, has since claimed that he was verbally abused by Bumbash when the money didn't arrive as early as expected; messages obtained by Bodyslam confirm Bumbash admitted to abusing the fan. The money would eventually appear, but large amounts of the donations were lost due to fees. This prevented SGW from building a proper ring, though Bumbash later claimed the funds would go to an "office and food storage area." It's unknown if the funds were in fact used in that manner.

Advertisement