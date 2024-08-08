Tommy Dreamer Says Bronson Reed Segment From WWE Raw Reminded Him Of This 90s Star

On this week's episode of "WWE Raw," Bronson Reed demanded that "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce give him a match, which Pearce ultimately refused to do. Rather than sitting backstage for the night, though, Reed took matters into his own hands, later delivering six Tsunamis to Seth "Freakin" Rollins. WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer shared his reaction to Reed's attack on "Busted Open Radio," noting its similarities to those of former WWE Tag Team Champion Earthquake.

"I thought commentary was great to show he was in jeopardy, and by he, [I mean] Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, saying, 'Hey, the guy can't breathe. He's spitting up blood. Get this guy help!' And he had help," Dreamer said. "Who's going to stop this juggernaut? It gave me a lot of vibes. It gave me when Earthquake squished Hulk Hogan, and if you remember that, you were like, 'No way.' When Earthquake killed Damien the Snake and Jake [Roberts] cried. It gave me these feels of holy crap, what are we going to see next? It was just another great segment that took me completely on a different ride."

In addition to the half-dozen Tsunamis, Reed also hit Rollins with a Death Valley Driver and a pair of sentons. With the combined damage, Rollins later lay bleeding from the nose and mouth. General Manager Pearce subsequently revealed that Rollins had been sent to a local medical facility. Recent reports indicate that Reed's attack on Rollins was done in part to cover up a legitimate injury on Rollins' end. The nature of this reported injury is unknown.

