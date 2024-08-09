Bully Ray Breaks Down Gunther Vs. Randy Orton Ahead Of WWE Bash In Berlin

Coming off their controversial finish at WWE King & Queen of the Ring, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque insinuated that a rematch between Randy Orton and GUNTHER was destined to occur in the near future. On this week's episode of "WWE Raw," Orton and GUNTHER made that a reality, with "The Ring General" agreeing to defend his newly-won World Heavyweight Championship against "The Viper" at WWE Bash in Berlin. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has since weighed in on this upcoming rematch, revealing his prediction of GUNTHER defeating Orton yet again.

Advertisement

"I'm already super invested in this match because I love what Randy did on the microphone last night," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "I thought it was superb and to my recollection, probably the best mic work I've heard from Randy Orton in a long, long time. Seemed super comfortable. Super confident. 'Here it is. You don't like it, I don't care, blah blah blah. I'm getting my rematch.' Let's go see what happens on this first one. Now, if Gunther beats him clean, that'll be Gunther's first clean victory over Randy Orton. I don't think you're beating Gunther in Germany, nor do I think this match deserves some wonky kind of finish."

According to Ray, the ideal ending for GUNTHER vs. Orton would see the Austria native surprise Orton with a small package, an inside cradle, or a backslide to gain a 3.25-second pinfall and retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Prior to that, though, Ray wants to see the two men battle and forth, with multiple move counters.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.