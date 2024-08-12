WWE Star Drew McIntyre Recalls Tough Period In Which He Wasn't Content Creatively

Drew McIntyre is currently going through one of the biggest moments of his career thanks to a red-hot feud with CM Punk, that also features lingering problems with Seth Rollins. However, things were not always this great for McIntyre.

During a live show with "Notsam Wrestling," McIntyre discussed a time when he was not happy with his creative and character work.

"There was a period creatively where I wasn't 100% content," said McIntyre. "It was over a year ago now, where I was thinking about taking a break. I said for the first time in my life I'm going to take some time off."

McIntyre has discussed this publicly in the past, saying his desire to take time off was due to the passing of his sister-in-law which greatly impacted his wife and mother-in-law. However, as the family worked through this, his creative path in WWE changed.

"As time went on, they started finding their way again, learning to live without her here," said McIntyre. "That's about the time I started getting more opportunities to explore the character. I just got to be myself, 100%, real all the time. If I don't like something, say it."

These days, McIntyre's on-screen persona has shades of both a heel and a babyface, something he has spoken positively of as he feels it better represents the grayness of the "real world." When it comes to the reactions he gets from others, McIntyre's only goal is to not damage the company. "If people don't like it backstage, I don't care," said McIntyre. "If the boys don't like it, they can suck it."



