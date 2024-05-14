Drew McIntyre Details What Was Important About New Deal With WWE

It took longer than many people expected, but Drew McIntyre is here to stay with WWE, having agreed to a long-term contract extension with the promotion last month. The new deal comes as McIntyre is having, arguably, the run of his career, having received accolades for his heel turn in the fall of 2023, and his ongoing issues with CM Punk, who McIntyre has been in a heated rivalry with since injuring Punk during the Royal Rumble match in January.

Advertisement

Sitting down with the "Daily Mail" on Monday, McIntyre revealed what was the most important part of his new contract with WWE. And as it turns out, it has nothing to do with the big money McIntyre is making, or even his creative direction.

"Being happy [is what's most important]," McIntyre said. "At this point of my life and career all that matters is I'm happy and I can get time with my family that I've not had for 20 years. When it comes to creative, I can only control the controllable. As we've seen, almost for the past couple of years, there's been a lot more leeway given to talent, a lot more collaboration.

It's been awesome, as you can see across the board. A lot of people [are] breaking out and [I had] an opportunity for myself to show what I can truly do. I know with that it's always going to be a case of roll with the punches, peaks and valleys, but there's more to it than just that. We'll see what the future holds, I just know that I'm in my prime and Drew McIntyre is not going to stop wrestling."

Advertisement