Eric Young Calls Fellow WWE Alum & TNA Star 'One Of The Best To Ever Do It'

TNA Wrestling star Eric Young has called former WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode one of the greats of the pro wrestling business.

Young, in a recent edition of the "Dynasty Vipers Viper Cast" podcast, was asked about Bobby Roode and his in-ring ability. The TNA Wrestling star was profuse in his praise of the now WWE backstage producer, calling him one of the best wrestlers of all time, citing the various things to back his bold argument.

Advertisement

"In my opinion, maybe the best professional wrestler — if you're marking off categories on what's important in wrestling. Look — check; ability to talk and relatable — check; athleticism — check; believability — check. He just checked every single box," declared Young. "If I was to make a list of people that I had to wrestle a match every day for the rest of my life — I hope that doesn't happen — but if I had to, he'd probably be my number one choice. He is one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. Never really got his full chance, never really got his due, but anybody that's done it, anybody that's worked with him, would probably say almost the same thing that I'm saying. He's one of the best to ever do it."

Advertisement

Young revealed that he and Roode are close buddies, and stated that they speak to each other almost every week. The two shared the ring together during their time with TNA/Impact Wrestling, even having a few major feuds. Roode's WWE career came to an abrupt end due to him needing surgery, but he disclosed earlier this year that he has been cleared to wrestle, although he said that he isn't keen to get back to the ring due to his age, while also expressing that he's happy in his current backstage role.