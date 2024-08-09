Freddie Prinze Jr: SummerSlam 2024 Featured 'Most Generous' Match Of WWE Star's Career

SummerSlam 2024 was one of WWE's most noteworthy shows to say the least, with four different titles changing hands, the return of Roman Reigns, and the long awaited match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, where "The Scottish Warrior" came out victorious with a little help from special guest referee Seth Rollins distracting Punk. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has now provided his thoughts on the first match in this heated rivalry. On "Wrestling with Freddie," Prinze exclaimed that SummerSlam was one of WWE's best Premium Live Events of the year, while also believing that Punk delivered the most generous match he's ever performed.

"Every single match was awesome, and every match told an awesome story, and CM Punk was like the most generous wrestler that I've ever seen in his career. That was the most generous match I've ever seen in his whole career," said Prinze. "If you like Drew McIntyre, you feel really justified and vindicated by what he's getting to do to CM Punk. Normally in a CM Punk match at worst it's 50/50 whether he wins or loses. Even if he loses sometimes he's 60/40. This was like a 70/30 beatdown by Drew McIntyre, and there was so much generosity and heart and soul put into this by both dudes."

It has yet to be determined if McIntyre and Punk will have another match together. However, considering the heavy involvement from Rollins as special guest referee and McIntyre also using a low blow to defeat Punk, it's possible the two will fight again in the near future.

